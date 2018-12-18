Clear

Stocks are having the worst December since the Great Depression

The Dow is down 7.8% and the S&P 500 is down 7.6% this month. That's the worst December performance since 1931.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Few people on Wall Street remember the last time the stock market had this tough of a December. That's because the Dow and S&P 500 are currently on track for their biggest December loss since the Great Depression.

The Dow and S&P 500 were each down about 7.8% through Monday. That's the largest drop for each key market barometer since 1931, according to data from LPL Research. But those Depression-era losses were much bigger: the S&P 500 plunged 14.5% while the Dow plunged 17%.

Still, the December 2018 swoon is making investors nervous that earnings growth may have peaked this year. They're worried that the economy could slow in 2019 because of continued trade tensions with China and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow and S&P 500 are both in the red for the year, putting stocks on track to have their worst annual loss since the 2008 Great Recession — and first annual loss since 2015.

But investors can still hope that the markets will turn around in the month's (and year's) final days.

December is usually a very solid month for the market. Professional money managers tend to buy top-performing stocks to make their portfolios look good — a phenomenon known as window dressing.

There's also the somewhat mysterious Santa Claus rally effect. The market tends to do well in the final week of the year, which some chalk up to light trading volume with so many people off for the Christmas holiday.

To that end, stocks did rise a little more than 1% Tuesday morning.

So as of right now, the market's current monthly losses are more on par with the poor market performance of December 2002, when the Dow and S&P 500 each fell more than 6%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools