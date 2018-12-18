Clear

Former business associate of Michael Flynn pleads not guilty

A former business associate of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn who was indicted by the Just...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former business associate of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn who was indicted by the Justice Department on charges of trying to influence American politicians to seek the extradition of a Turkish cleric pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Flynn Intel Group co-founder Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, was charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government and appeared in Virginia federal court Tuesday morning.

The charges come amid a sweep of prosecutions of individuals illegally lobbying for foreign governments -- previously a rarely charged crime -- and amid special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into influence in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The other defendant in the case, Dutch-Turkish businessman Kamil Ekim Alptekin, is charged with the same two crimes as well as lying to the FBI. He lives in Istanbul and has not appeared in US court. Prosecutors for the case told District Judge Anthony Trenga that they do "not anticipate" he will come to the US. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

The judge set Rafiekian's trial for February 11. Rafiekian will also remain released on bail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools