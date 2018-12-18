Clear

Parents: We'd encourage Trump's involvement

The parents of Army Major Mathew Golsteyn react to President Trump's tweet that he will review the case against the former Green Beret, who is accused of killing a suspected Afghanistan bomb maker.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The parents of Army Maj. Matt Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier charged with pre-meditated murder in Afghanistan, said Tuesday they support President Donald Trump's review of their son's case, despite the unusual nature of the President's involvement.

"As far as I'm concerned, I don't know what the implications might be as far as the law is concerned, but he is the commander in chief," Jerry Golsteyn told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "If he feels that action is not being taken in a proper way, as he learns more about this situation, we are in favor of him doing whatever he feels is necessary. So we would encourage his involvement."

Agreeing with her husband, Nancy Golsteyn said the Constitution "gives the President the lawful right to intervene in this kind of situation."

Trump's involvement in the case is an unusual move, since the commander in chief does not usually weigh in on ongoing cases to avoid undue influence on the process and risk prejudicing a jury.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump said that he would be "reviewing" the case of Golsteyn, whom he called a "Military hero."

"He could face the death penalty from our own government after he admitted to killing a Terrorist bomb maker while overseas," he wrote.

Golsteyn has been charged in a 2010 killing of a suspected bombmaker in Afghanistan as part of a battle in Helmand Province. His lawyer, Philip Stackhouse, has maintained the death occurred during a mission ordered by his superiors.

The Army has been investigating the killing intermittently since 2011. The incident came up during a polygraph for a 2011 CIA job interview, The Washington Post reported, saying Golsteyn admitted to killing the bombmaker. However, Stackhouse has disputed how the admission was characterized by Army officials.

Golsteyn was on "excess leave" from the Army until last Monday, when he was called up for active duty and then charged, according to Stackhouse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools