Clear

Cardi B performs 'I Like It' at senior center and gets asked out on a date

...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B's appearance on "Carpool Karaoke" might be one of James Corden's best segments yet.

The two started things out with a jam session to her hits, including "Bodak Yellow" and "Money," with Cardi belting the lyrics out the window.

Cardi B

Celebrities

Demographic groups

Elderly and disabled services

James Corden

Population and demographics

Senior centers and clubs

Senior citizens

Social assistance and welfare

Society

Then the conversation turned to Cardi B's love of cars, and it turns out she owns five -- including a Lamborghini, Maybach and a Bentley SUV. But she can't drive any of them because she doesn't know how to drive.

That's when Corden took it upon himself to give the hitmaker a driving lesson. Let's just say she didn't pass the "test' with flying colors.

But what happened next was totally unexpected and pure TV gold. Cardi B and Corden decided to perform her hit single "I Like It" at a senior center. The seniors didn't seem to recognize Cardi but that didn't stop them from movin' and groovin'.

The best part was when Gunter, one of the men at the center, asked Cardi, "Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?"

Cardi wasn't single at the time but now that she and Offset have split, Gunter might just have a chance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools