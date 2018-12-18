Clear

Lewis Hamilton angers his hometown with 'slum' jibe

Lewis Hamilton has upset his hometown of Stevenage in England by referring to it as the "slums."The f...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 9:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 9:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lewis Hamilton has upset his hometown of Stevenage in England by referring to it as the "slums."

The five-time Formula 1 world champion made the comments while on stage at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, where he finished second behind Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Housing and living arrangements

Lewis Hamilton

Slum dwellings

Social and economic status

Society

Sports figures

stevenage

Continents and regions

Asia

South Asia

India

Companies

Mercedes-Benz

Auto racing

Formula One

Motor sports organizations

Motorsports

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

The 33-year-old driver was describing the motivation behind his success when he appeared to disparage the town.

"It's been a really long journey, a dream for us all, as a family, to do something different, to get out of the slums," he said to a live television audience, before trying to backtrack.

"Well, we would say it's not the slums, but just come out from somewhere and do something. We all set our goals very high but we did it as a team."

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

'Not perfect, but home'

Hamilton was born and raised in the English town, approximately 30 miles north of London, but his words evoked a strong reaction on social media.

The town's council leader Sharon Taylor tweeted her disdain at the comments.

"Disappointing that Lewis Hamilton chose to use this event to make negative comments about his hometown. Nowhere is perfect but we'll go high & say we are #ProudofStevenage," she wrote.

The voices defending the world champion were heavily outweighed by those feeling disappointed at the slight.

England's para-badminton player Gobi Ranganathan, also from Stevenage, claimed his town was "not perfect, but it's home."

Hamilton is yet to address his controversial remarks.

READ: Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho after worst ever Premier League start

READ: Saudi e-Prix: Portugal's Da Costa wins Formula E season-opener

India comments

This isn't the first time Hamilton has got into trouble for making disparaging remarks about a place.

Earlier this year, the Mercedes driver had to clarify comments he made about India being a "poor place."

Hamilton said it "felt strange to drive past homeless people then arrive in a huge arena where money was not an issue" after attending the Indian Grand Prix, which ran on the Formula One calendar from 2011 to 2013.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools