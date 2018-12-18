Clear

New Zealand nudist park for sale

If roaming around au natural is your thing and your birthday suit has deep pockets, you can now buy your own...

If roaming around au natural is your thing and your birthday suit has deep pockets, you can now buy your own 14-acre nudist retreat.

Katikati Naturist Park, located in northern New Zealand in the beautiful Bay of Plenty region, is officially on the market. An outdoor oasis surrounded by greenery and a nearby river, the park has an established reputation as a naturist getaway.

It's got a main motel-style unit, plus a selection of cabins and space for caravans and campers to enjoy the facilities.

Leisure-wise, visitors spend their time enjoying stripped off swimming, naked BBQing and playing badminton in the buff.

Idyllic setting

The park's privately owned, but affiliated to the New Zealand Naturist Federation and the Tourism Industry Association of New Zealand.

"This is a rural lifestyle in an idyllic setting where you can wake up to the birds singing and the serenity of a truly rural atmosphere," says Matt D'Anvers from Coffeys, the tourism property brokers managing the sale.

"We are expecting strong interest and to date we have had interest from around the world."

D'Anvers emphasizes the park has a private setting, making it a real getaway from the grind. It's also set down a long private driveway with an electronic security entrance.

Clothes-free getaway

Visitors can also enjoy the nearby sites and amenities.

"The [surrounding] countryside is lush farmland with many kiwifruit farms and close by is a naturist beach," D'Anvers tells CNN Travel.

Currently, guests can enjoy the clothes-free enviroment of Katikati for only $15 a day. If you want to stay over, prices start from $19 per night for camping.

The current owners ensure guests enjoy special events at the park -- for New Year's Eve 2018 visitors will enjoy "Nudeoke." There's also an on-site cafe, open at the weekends and where nudity is optional, but not essential.

