Clear

The $5 billion that could spark a partial shutdown is a very small part of the federal budget

The standoff over government spending that could lead to a partial government shutdown is over $5 billion th...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 7:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 7:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The standoff over government spending that could lead to a partial government shutdown is over $5 billion that President Donald Trump wants to start building his border wall and to further beef up border security.

Democrats argue all the extra money -- more than $1 billion -- set aside last year for border security has not yet been spent.

Government and public administration

Legislation

Politics

Appropriations

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government budgets

Government organizations - US

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Public debt

Public finance

US Congress

US federal government shutdowns

The spending war boils down to a fight over the President's long-promised wall.

And that $5 billion might sound like a lot, but the US government brings in and spends trillions of dollars each year. In fact, the Congressional Budget Office predicts the government will spend about $1 trillion more than it brings in for 2019.

Most of that spending -- about 70% -- is spoken for long before it is collected via taxes. This mandatory spending funds interest on the growing national debt, Medicare and Social Security.

A smaller portion of government spending is appropriated each year by Congress. In recent years, that funding -- which is supposed to be broken into 11 smaller appropriations packages -- has been passed all at once in an "omnibus" spending bill that accounts for all or nearly all of federal discretionary spending.

Trump had vowed in March, when he signed a single piece of legislation that bound all 11 smaller government spending bills into one massive vote for lawmakers, that he would never again sign such an "omnibus" and threatened a "government shutdown" if Congress sent him one.

This was his declaration: "As a matter of National Security I've signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. I say to Congress: I will NEVER sign another bill like this again. To prevent this omnibus situation from ever happening again, I'm calling on Congress to give me a line-item veto for all govt spending bills!"

They can't give him the power to delete single lines of legislation without changing the Constitution, but Republican lawmakers sort of obliged him, and this year the omnibus he'll ultimately have to sign will bind together spending for only six government agencies instead of 11.

Baby steps. It was the first year in more than a decade that appropriations bills of any kind were passed to the president on time. Any shutdown would affect only those agencies that are funded by the bills that have not yet been signed into law.

But they did not come to agreement on all the spending bills and the Homeland Security spending, in particular, is at issue since it would fund the border wall Trump wants. The wall, by the way, is thought to require more than $20 billion to actually get built.

It could be more difficult for Congress to pass any spending bills on time next year since Democrats will control the House and Republicans will keep the Senate. They will still have to find agreement at some point each year to keep the government running.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools