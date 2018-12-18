Clear

Two Chicago police officers hit and killed by metro train

Two Chicago police officers were killed Monday after being struck by a metro train, authorities said....

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 2:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 2:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Chicago police officers were killed Monday after being struck by a metro train, authorities said.

Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo were responding to a shots fired call on the city's South Side when a passing train hit them, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Chicago

Chicago police department

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Illinois

Law enforcement

Midwestern United States

Misc organizations

North America

Policing and police forces

Rail transportation

The Americas

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

United States

Police deaths and injuries

Public transportation

Subway and commuter rail

The officers were searching an area near train tracks at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when they were struck, Johnson said. The train had been traveling at 60 mph to 70 mph, he said.

"While doing the most dangerous thing any police officer can do, and that is to chase an individual with a gun, these brave young men were consumed with identifying a potential threat to their community and put the safety of others above their own," Johnson said.

A suspect was ultimately taken into custody and a gun was recovered, Johnson said.

Gary, 31, had been on the force 18 months. Marmolejo, 37, joined the department 2 1/2 years ago, Johnson said.

The men, both fathers, lost their lives just a week before Christmas.

"This holiday will never be the same for those two families," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "And while our hearts are with them, we lost people who answered the call to make Chicago a better place. We go about our lives not thinking twice and we can do that because of the men and women in the Chicago police department."

Johnson asked Chicago to pray for the families of the officers, and for the men and women of the officers' 5th district, "who, even tonight, would stop at nothing to safeguard their community," he said.

"This has been an immensely difficult year for the Chicago police department," Johnson said, "And especially for the men and women of the 5th district where they have faced tragedy after tragedy this year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

The Monroe Water system

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools