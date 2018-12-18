Clear

Indira Gandhi assassination aftermath: Ex-politician guilty of inciting anti-Sikh riots

An Indian court has sentenced a former politician to life in prison for inciting anti-Sikh violence in riots...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 12:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 12:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Indian court has sentenced a former politician to life in prison for inciting anti-Sikh violence in riots after the 1984 assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which claimed thousands of lives.

Sajjan Kumar was a key leader of Gandhi's then-ruling Congress Party when she was gunned down by two of her Sikh bodyguards. They killed her four months after she ordered Indian troops to storm the Golden Temple -- one of Sikhism's holiest shrines -- to flush out separatists.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Decisions and rulings

Law and legal system

Religious groups

Riots

Sikhism

Societal issues

Society

Trial and procedure

Verdicts

Violence in society

Thousands of Sikhs across the country were killed by mobs in the days after Gandhi's assassination, including 2,733 in Delhi alone, the High Court of Delhi said Monday in its ruling overturning a lower court's 2013 acquittal of Kumar.

Kumar previously served as a leader of Congress, which ruled the country for most of the post-independence era but is now the main opposition.

His conviction relates to the killing of five Sikhs in West Delhi in the days after Gandhi's assassination. The court relied heavily on three eyewitnesses -- including Jagdish Kaur, who was the wife of one victim, the mother of another and cousin of the remaining three.

Nipreet Kaur, another witness, saw her father burnt alive by a raging mob, the High Court said.

The verdict said Kumar and others responsible had been able to escape prosecution for more than two decades due to political patronage and "indifferent law enforcement." It deemed that the violence against Sikhs constituted "crimes against humanity."

"While it is undeniable that it has taken over three decades to bring the accused in this case to justice, and that our criminal justice system stands severely tested in that process, it is essential, in a democracy governed by the rule of law, to be able to call out those responsible for such mass crimes," the verdict read.

Kumar was ordered to surrender himself by December 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

The Monroe Water system

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools