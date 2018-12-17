Clear

TSA says it will dial back controversial passenger monitoring program

Questions remain about a controversial program that monitors American travelers who are not on any terror wa...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 9:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 9:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Questions remain about a controversial program that monitors American travelers who are not on any terror watchlists nor are suspected of terrorism or criminal behavior, despite changes the Transportation Security Administration has made to how it tracks them.

Marshals will continue to follow and monitor those they identify as persons of interest, but they are changing the threshold for reporting their observations to intelligence agencies, according to TSA.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Aviation security

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government organizations - US

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation Security Administration

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

If an individual does nothing notable on the flight, the marshal will no longer send what they call an after action report, the agency said.

The vague purpose and guidelines sparked criticism of the Quiet Skies program after it was revealed by The Boston Globe earlier this year. Armed undercover air marshals monitor "whether travelers use a phone, go to the bathroom, chat with others, or change clothes," the Globe reported, citing interviews and internal documents.

Over the weekend, the paper first reported the changes to the program.

The TSA responded by defending Quiet Skies, telling CNN it "has evolved."

"The only change to the program has been in the reporting mechanism," the agency said.

Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts who's a critic of the program, said Monday that he is "pleased that TSA is now scaling back its collection of personal information about innocent Americans and their behavior."

"However, I continue to have concerns about the effectiveness and invasiveness of this program," Markey said.

Critics of the program said the secrecy raises the potential of targeting people based on their races or nationalities. The TSA has said that is not the case.

The American Civil Liberties Union said after the program was revealed that it raises "a host of disturbing questions."

In addition to constitutional concerns, "federal law enforcement shouldn't be tracking and monitoring travelers and then logging detailed information about them without any basis to believe that they've done anything wrong," ACLU attorney Hugh Handeyside wrote in July.

"The safety and security of travelers continues to be the number one focus of TSA; Quiet Skies continues to add another layer of security to achieve that mission," spokeswoman Jenny Burke said Monday in a statement. She said the agency "continually assesses every measure, making adjustments to optimize effectiveness or address evolving threats."

In August, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security announced it would review the program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

The Monroe Water system

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Image

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car