Clear

What is 1MDB?

CNN's Richard Quest breaks down the 1MDB scandal that has seen Malaysia's former Prime Minister arrested and Goldman Sachs facing criminal charges.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 9:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 9:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over its dealings with a state investment fund at the heart of a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal.

The case relates to bond sales that Goldman Sachs (GS) arranged and underwrote for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in 2012 and 2013.

The US investment bank and four individuals — two of them former Goldman employees — are accused of "grave violations" of Malaysia's securities laws, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement Monday.

The Wall Street firm has become a central figure in a damaging scandal involving billions in missing money, Malaysia's former prime minister and a high-rolling financier with ties to Hollywood. But this is the first time Goldman Sachs has faced criminal charges for its role in the saga.

The US Justice Department alleges a total of $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by senior officials. US officials claim that laundered funds were pumped into New York condos, hotels, yachts and a jet, and used to fund movies such as "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Thomas accused the bank and four individuals of misleading investors about the bond sales and fraudulently diverting $2.7 billion of the proceeds.

"Having held themselves out as the pre-eminent global adviser / arranger for bonds, the highest standards are expected of Goldman Sachs," Malaysia's attorney general said in the statement. "They have fallen far short of any standard. In consequence, they have to be held accountable."

Fines and prison sought

Prosecutors will seek fines against Goldman Sachs and the accused individuals in excess of $3.3 billion, he said. That figure represents the amount allegedly misappropriated plus an additional $600 million in fees that Goldman received for its work on the deals.

"We believe these charges are misdirected and we will vigorously defend them and look forward to the opportunity to present our case," a Goldman Sachs spokesman said in a statement. "The firm continues to cooperate with all authorities investigating these matters."

Prosecutors will also press for prison sentences of up to 10 years for the individuals, Thomas said.

One of the two former Goldman Sachs bankers facing criminal charges is its former South East Asia chairman Tim Leissner. Leissner pleaded guilty in August in the United States to conspiring to steal money from 1MDB. He told a US federal court that Goldman's "culture" encouraged executives to work around the legal team to score business.

Thomas on Monday accused Goldman of receiving fees from the bond sales that were "several times higher than the prevailing market rates and industry norms." And he said bank employees personally received part of the misappropriated proceeds.

Financier still at large

The Malaysian prosecutors also filed criminal charges against Jho Low, a Malaysian financier who allegedly played a key role in laundering billions of dollars from 1MDB.

Malaysian authorities earlier this year recovered a $250 million yacht purchased by Low in 2014. Public money from 1MDB was allegedly used to buy the boat.

Low, who maintains his innocence, remains at large.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has already been hit with dozens of corruption-related charges over allegations that he siphoned off $681 million from 1MDB. Najib has pleaded not guilty to the offenses.

The US Federal Reserve is also reported to be probing Goldman over its ties to 1MDB.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

The Monroe Water system

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Image

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car