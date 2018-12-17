Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nigerian professor in sex for grades scandal gets prison term

Nigerian professor Richard Akindele, accused of demanding sex from a female student, was sentenced to prison...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nigerian professor Richard Akindele, accused of demanding sex from a female student, was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Akindele was convicted after pleading guilty to four criminal charges, including demanding gratification from a student and sexual coercion of a student, according to court documents seen by CNN.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Education

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Nigeria

Scandals

Sentencing

Sex and gender issues

Sex scandals

Society

Students and student life

Western Africa

Akindele had pleaded not guilty to the charges in earlier court appearances at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, southwest Nigeria. However, he changed his plea during his third appearance in court on Monday.

Akindele was sentenced to two years in prison for demanding sexual benefits from student Monica Osagie, two years for soliciting sexual benefits to improve her marks, one year for falsifying his age, and one year for altering evidence. The judge said his sentences would run concurrently, so he will serve two years.

Osagie, 23, was not in court on Monday but her lawyers told CNN she consented to a plea bargain made by Akindele, a requirement under Nigerian law.

The case against Akindele gained momentum after Osagie's exclusive interview with CNN.

Osagie said she secretly taped a phone conversation with Akindele to gather evidence against him.

Akindele was fired by Obafemi Awolowo University for sexual misconduct one month after the interview and the Nigerian Senate launched an investigation into the issue of sexual harassment in universities.

Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, ICPC, also started criminal proceedings, which led to his conviction Monday.

Akindele's lawyers negotiated a plea bargain with federal prosecutors and they deliberated for four hours before Justice Maureen Onyekenu reached a judgment on Monday. The judge rejected the terms of the plea bargain, including a suspended sentence, community service and an option of a fine.

The professor needed to be "taught a lesson" to serve as a deterrent to those who abuse their authority, Onyekenu told the courtroom.

She said accepting the bargain would have downplayed the trauma victims of sexual harassment face in universities.

"I know the mental torture many of our female students have been subjected to by the likes of the respondent.

"The adverse effect of such action is huge. Many of his like have been awarding marks to those students that are ready to warm their beds, thereby releasing half-baked graduates into the society," Onyetenu said.

A lawyer for Akindele did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Akindele's sentence was hailed by women's rights campaigners and prosecutors pursuing the case.

"The ripple of the outcome of this case will be felt positively for years to come," ICPC spokeswoman Rasheeda Okoduwa said.

"It's a clear message to all those who harass students to stop it. If they don't, we will come after them with the law. This brings some measure of relief to students in the system if this harassment occurs," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Image

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

Image

Wallace Avenue Bridge Update

Image

Putting kids in danger with a fake Amber Alert

Image

New Opioid plan in Vigo County

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car