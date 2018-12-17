Clear

Former 'Revenge' stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are married

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have tied the knot.

The former "Revenge" co-stars became husband and wife in a ceremony that took place over the weekend. VanCamp shared photos from the day on her Instagram account.

"Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us," she wrote. "We are eternally grateful."

VanCamp wore a dress by designer Lela Rose. The actress called it her "dream dress."

VanCamp and Bowman have been dating several years.

While starring on ABC's primetime soap opera "Revenge," their characters were love interests and married in Season 3 of the series.

"Revenge" ran from 2011-15.

VanCamp currently stars on Fox's medical drama "The Resident."

