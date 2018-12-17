Clear

Report: Russian troll farm included pro-Jill Stein messaging on social media

A report prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee said Russian social media efforts to meddle in the 2...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A report prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee said Russian social media efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election included messaging in support of the Green Party 2016 presidential nominee Jill Stein.

CNN obtained the report, prepared by New Knowledge, which said the Russian government-linked Internet Research Agency -- a well-known troll farm -- utilized all major social media platforms, and its efforts online included messaging in support of Stein's third party presidential effort.

2016 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Internet and WWW

Investigations

Jill Stein

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Social media

Technology

US Congress

US Federal elections

US Green Party

US political parties

US Presidential elections

US Senate

CNN has reached out to Stein for comment on the report.

The mentions of Stein online came alongside related and disparate messages noted throughout the report, which said the Internet Research Agency's themes ranged from support for Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Black Lives Matter movement to the Tea Party and gun rights.

A summation of the report's findings on "comprehensive anti-Hillary Clinton operations" said while the group's assumed Twitter personas had some pro-Clinton content, "the developed Left-wing Twitter personas were still largely anti-Clinton and expressed pro-Bernie Sanders and pro-Jill Stein sentiments."

Likewise, the report said "pro-Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein content" were among the group's go-to themes across other platforms.

The report's assertion about support for Stein echoed similar accounts in the past about Russian influence online. An indictment of Russian nationals earlier this year from special counsel Robert Mueller said the online effort included encouraging "minority groups not to vote in the 2016 US presidential election or to vote for a third-party US presidential candidate."

Throughout her presidential bid, Stein called for a conciliatory approach with Russia, and she has compared Russian interference in the 2016 election with US efforts around the globe.

Earlier this year, Stein told CNN she objected to turning over some documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee. She said at the time the requests were overly broad and unjustified.

"Legitimate concerns about interference in our election should not be twisted into a campaign of censorship, war-mongering and political intimidation against opposition to the bipartisan establishment," Stein said.

CNN previously identified at least one occasion when the Russian group targeted Green Party activists.

In the days after the shooting of Philando Castile in July 2016, the Russian group used a fake Black Lives Matter page called "Don't Shoot Us" in an attempt to organize a protest against the police.

Brandon Long, the state party chairman of the Green Party of Minnesota, remembers hearing about the planned "Don't Shoot Us 'event. He told CNN, "We frequently support Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations and we know pretty much all the organizers in town and that page wasn't recognized by anyone." CNN later reported "Don't Shoot Us" was run from Russia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car