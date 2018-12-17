Clear

Jeff Bridges to be honored at the Golden Globes

Jeff Bridges will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 76th Golden Globes."The Hollywo...

Jeff Bridges will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 76th Golden Globes.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges," HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement Monday. "Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards."

Bridges, who has starred in films like "The Big Lebowski" and "True Grit," has received five Globe nominations. His first came in 1984 for "Starman," followed by nominations for his performances in "The Fisher King" and "The Contender." Bridges won a Golden Globe for best actor in 2009 for "Crazy Heart." His fifth nomination came in 2016 for "Hell or High Water."

George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington and Oprah Winfrey are among the previous honorees of the Cecil B. deMille Award.

The Golden Globes will kick off Hollywood's award season on January 6.

