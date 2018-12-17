Clear

World's most popular attractions, according to Uber

It's been nearly a decade since ride-sharing app Uber first arrived on the scene, hitting the streets of San...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:39 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 7:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's been nearly a decade since ride-sharing app Uber first arrived on the scene, hitting the streets of San Francisco in 2010.

Today, in spite of endless controversies and legal battles, it's available in hundreds of cities worldwide.

Buildings and structures

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Computer science and information technology

Mobile apps

Mobile technology

One World Trade Center

Points of interest

Skyscrapers

Software and applications

Technology

Uber

Continents and regions

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

That's a lot of rides.

So which attractions are Uber's customers heading to? The app has just released its year-in-review, which includes a list of the most popular destinations its users visited in 2018.

Two New York destinations are at the top of the list -- the Empire State Building and the One World Trade Center (listed on Uber by its former name, the Freedom Tower).

Coming in at third is Toronto's CN Tower, which is the world's third-highest tower. It's followed by the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, both of course in Paris.

Here's the full top 15 list:

1. Empire State Building (New York)

2. Freedom Tower (New York)

3. CN Tower (Toronto)

4. Arc de Triomphe (Paris)

5. Eiffel Tower (Paris)

6. Burj Khalifa (Dubai)

7. Buckingham Palace (London)

8. Disneyland (Los Angeles)

9. Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco)

10. Sydney Opera House (Sydney)

11. The Blue Mosque (Istanbul)

12. Berlin Wall (Berlin)

13. The Vatican (Rome)

14. Christ the Redeemer (Rio de Janeiro)

15. Great Pyramid of Giza (Giza, Egypt)

Bear in mind, the list only features destinations in cities where the app actually works.

As far as Uber's tentacles may stretch, there are still a few places tourists flock to that don't have it, such as Bangkok and Vancouver.

Meanwhile, according to Uber's research, the three countries that clocked the most mileage this year are the U.S., Brazil and India.

And riders aren't just using Uber to hail rides in cars.

"We saw more than 4.1 million miles ridden on Jump bikes and scooters," says Uber's year-in-review, referring to the bike-sharing startup it acquired this year.

The report also looks at Uber Eats orders this year, serving up a roundup of the top 20 trendiest foods of 2018.

At the top of that list are toast, avocado (presumably ordered to go on the toast), goth food (black-colored foods), cucumber and wings.

Other insights include a look at rising food trends, with the report saying deliveries of clean eating staples are on the rise, as well as fermented foods like kimchi and kombucha, and milk alternatives such as pea milk.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car