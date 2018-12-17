Clear

Marcel Hirscher marches towards Vonn win mark

He's already one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, but Austria's Marcel Hirscher showed no sign o...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 7:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

He's already one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, but Austria's Marcel Hirscher showed no sign of letting up as he raced to a 61st World Cup victory Sunday.

Hirscher won a giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy for his third win of the season as he looks to extend his record to eight consecutive World Cup overall crowns.

Lindsey Vonn

Marcel Hirscher

Sports figures

He led comfortably after the first run and extended his advantage in the second to beat Frenchmen Thomas Fanara and Alexis Pinturault by more than two-and-a-half seconds to add to a slalom win in Levi, Finland and GS in Val d'Isere.

"My run was definitely on the limit," Hirscher told reporters. "There were some parts that were really close to not finishing. But that's the funny thing that's coming back over the years, this 100 per cent will to win. Wow, that was on the edge."

READ: Horror crash for Gisin in Val Gardena

READ: Shiffrin sparkles in St. Moritz clean sweep

The 29-year-old sits fourth in the list of all-time most successful skiers on the World Cup circuit, one behind Annemarie Moser-Proell and 21 wins behind Lindsey Vonn, who is retiring after the Lake Louise event in 2019.

The record holder is Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86 victories.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car