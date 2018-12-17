Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Goldman hit in Malaysia; Nissan board meeting; Retail pain

1. Charges against Goldman Sachs: Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Charges against Goldman Sachs: Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over its dealings with scandal-hit investment fund 1MDB.

The US investment bank and two of its former employees are accused of breaking Malaysia's securities laws, Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement Monday.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Central banks

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Donald Trump

Economic conditions

Economic growth

Economic indicators

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Inflation

Interest rates

Monetary policy

Political Figures - US

Politics

Public finance

Public finance agencies and treasuries

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

The Fed

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

White House

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Companies

Nissan Motor Corporation

Asia

Continents and regions

Malaysia

Southeast Asia

Asos

Automakers and manufacturing

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Foreign automakers

Renault SA

Goldman Sachs

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

The case relates to $2.7 billion that was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB bond sales, Thomas added.

A Goldman Sachs (GS) spokesman said in a separate statement that the bank would "vigorously defend" itself against the charges.

2. Carlos Ghosn fallout: Nissan's (NSANY) board is meeting Monday amid signs that the Japanese automaker's relationship with Renault has become strained.

Renault (RNSDF) and Nissan are partners, but the strength of their alliance has been tested by the arrest and indictment of Carlos Ghosn in Japan.

Ghosn has been ousted as chairman at Nissan, and temporarily replaced at the French automaker. Nissan has also been indicted as part of the investigation into financial wrongdoing.

Renault has sent a letter to Nissan's CEO asking him to call a shareholder meeting, the Wall Street Journal reported. That would allow Renault to push for a new chairman at Nissan.

According to the Journal, the letter warns that Nissan's indictment "creates significant risks to Renault" and to the "stability of our industrial alliance."

Nissan and Renault declined to comment on Monday. Nissan is expected to hold a press conference following its board meeting.

3. Retail gloom: Shares in UK online fashion retailer Asos (ASOMY) plunged 40% after the company cut its full year guidance. The company cited "significant deterioration" in the crucial month of November.

Asos had appeared to be immune from the sickness affecting UK retailers, many of which have struggled with the transition to online shopping and an economic slowdown caused by Brexit.

The warning from Asos could be a sign that even savvy online sellers won't escape the pain.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were pointing higher.

European markets opened mostly lower, following a mixed trading session in Asia.

The Dow closed 2% down on Friday. The S&P 500 lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.3%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

5. Earnings: Oracle (ORCL) and Red Hat (RHT) will release their earnings after the close.

6. Coming this week:
Monday — Oracle (ORCL) earnings
Tuesday — FedEx (FDX) and Darden (DRI) earnings
Wednesday — General Mills (GIS) earnings; Fed decision on interest rates
Thursday — Nike (NKE), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Blackberry (BB) earnings; Bank of England meeting
Friday — Carmax (KMX) earnings; GDP third estimate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car