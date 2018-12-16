Clear

'Slave law' protests turn violent in Budapest

A fourth night of demonstrations turned violent in Budapest on Sunday when thousands took to the streets to ...

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fourth night of demonstrations turned violent in Budapest on Sunday when thousands took to the streets to protest at what they call a "slave law" -- new legislation allowing employers to ask workers to take on up to 400 hours of overtime a year.

Clashes with police began when protesters arrived at the headquarters of state-run television station MTVA and tried to storm the building, CNN affiliate ATV Hungary reports.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Hungary

Political Figures - Intl

Viktor Orban

Civil disobedience

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

Protests and demonstrations

Slavery

Society

Budapest

Civil unrest

Riots

Societal issues

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

Video and images show officers in riot gear firing tear gas into the crowd during the confrontation. Live-streamed video posted Monday by ATV Hungary showed reporters trapped in a crowd of protesters unable to move, as well as people crouched on the ground temporarily blinded by the tear gas.

The demonstrations began Wednesday, after Hungary's Parliament passed legislation pushed through by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hardline Fidesz party.

The government told CNN that the "voluntary changes to working hours" were "in the interest of the workers" and would allow people to work and earn more.

Hungarian law previously permitted businesses to demand up to 250 hours overtime annually.

Parliament also passed a second controversial law Wednesday that will create a new system of courts in the country. They will be overseen by the justice minister and handle cases concerning "government business," such as tax and elections, Reuters reported.

The government told CNN that the new courts, which are set to begin operating next year, will be independent and "in line with current European approaches and standards."

But with Orban's justice minister expected to oversee the hiring of judges, rights groups warned the move will take the country further down the path to authoritarianism.

Since Orban's populist Fidesz Party swept into power in 2010, and most recently won a landslide victory in April this year, it has come under increasing fire from the European Union over its crackdowns on democratic institutions.

Earlier this year, the European Parliament took the unprecedented decision to trigger Article 7 -- a disciplinary process -- against Hungary, a rarely invoked process designed to prevent member states from breaching the EU's "core values."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Mostly clear sky and cooler air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car