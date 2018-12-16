Clear

Death toll rises in Strasbourg market attack

A fifth person has died from his wounds as a result of Tuesday's Strasbourg Christmas market attack, the Par...

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 7:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fifth person has died from his wounds as a result of Tuesday's Strasbourg Christmas market attack, the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN on Sunday.

A gunman burst into the market in the evening hours Tuesday as crowds did their holiday shopping, killing three and wounding 13 more. The fourth victim, Antonio Megalizza, an Italian journalist who had been on life support since the attack, died on December 14, French authorities told CNN.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Europe

France

Shootings

Society

Western Europe

Cherif Chekatt

International relations and national security

Misc people

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported that a 45-year-old man visiting from Thailand, an Afghan father of three who had been living in France for 15 years, and a man from Strasbourg also died in Tuesday's market attack.

The authorities are calling the mass shooting a terrorist attack. Police killed the gunman Thursday night near the marketplace.

The shooter, Cherif Chekatt, was known to prison officials for being radicalized and for his proselytizing behavior in detention in 2015, Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz said, adding that he had been incarcerated multiple times in the past. French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is greatest," at the time of the attack.

Chekatt, 29, had an extensive criminal background in Germany and Switzerland for thefts, break-ins and violence. However, Swiss and German police did not have him on a radical Islamist list, despite the number of crimes committed in those countries. His father, mother, and two brothers were questioned, a source close to the investigation told CNN. As of Thursday, five people were in custody.

On Tuesday, authorities said Chekatt entered the perimeter of the market by the city's Corbeau Bridge and started shooting and stabbing passers-by on the Rue des Orfèvres.

Anti-terror police flooded the market and tried to arrest the gunman. He exchanged fire with security forces, suffering an injury to his arm. The gunman then jumped into a taxi and fled the scene, Heitz said.

In the following days, citizens in the eastern French city near the German border lived under a curfew, and the nation's security threat level was at its highest status of "emergency terror attack."

The massive manhunt for Chekatt involved police, the military and anti-terrorist specialists from three European countries. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said police recognized a man who looked like Chekatt walking on the street in Strasbourg's Neudorf district on Thursday night and approached him. He opened fire on officers when they tried to question him, he said.

Strasbourg's famed Christmas market is one of the oldest in Europe and draws millions of visitors each year. Many have visited the market -- which has since reopened -- to light candles and lay flowers in tribute to the victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunny and mild to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car