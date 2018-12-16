Clear

What Hillary Clinton wrote in a letter to an 8-year-old who lost her bid for class president

Hillary Clinton wrote a letter to an 8-year-old girl who lost an election for class president, telling the y...

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hillary Clinton wrote a letter to an 8-year-old girl who lost an election for class president, telling the young student that she knows "too well, it's not easy" to run for "a role that's only been sought by boys."

"While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place," Clinton wrote in her letter to Martha Kennedy Morales, a third grader at a Maryland private school.

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Hillary Clinton

Political Figures - US

Politics

Political candidates

Elections (by type)

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

"As I know too well, it's not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that's only been sought by boys," Clinton wrote.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the letter, which Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill confirmed to CNN is authentic.

Martha told CNN she was "really excited" to receive Clinton's letter, dated December 6.

"It was really touching to know that Hillary Clinton herself sent me a letter," Martha told CNN. "That doesn't happen every day."

Martha had decided to run for class president, but lost by one vote to a male classmate in an election that took place two weeks ago. Martha did, however, become vice president.

She said the loss was "still disappointing" because of the effort she put into her campaign only "to lose to a boy."

In her letter to Martha, Clinton wrote, "The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it."

"As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success," she added. Clinton also congratulated Martha on being elected vice president.

Martha, who said Clinton "really inspires" her, told CNN that she wrote Clinton back to thank her. She also said she might consider inviting the former Democratic presidential nominee to visit her school in Maryland and meet their class government.

In the 2016 presidential election, Clinton made history as the first woman nominated as a major party's presidential candidate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunny and mild to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads