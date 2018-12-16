Clear

Explosion near pub in Sapporo, Japan injures dozens

An explosion near a pub in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday night injured at least 42 people,...

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 1:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An explosion near a pub in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday night injured at least 42 people, including one critically, said Hokkaido Police public relations officer Ryohei Kashihara.

A subsequent fire caused one building to collapse. Residents reported smelling gas after the explosion and seeing broken windows in the area, public service broadcaster NHK reported.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Explosions

Japan

Sapporo

Bars, pubs and taverns

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Firefighters and firefighting

Fires

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Labor and employment

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Workers and professionals

The cause of the explosion, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time, is unknown, and emergency services continue to investigate.

Video shows the blast's destructive aftermath. Firefighters sprayed water onto the building's remnants, and debris was strewn across the nearby street.

The explosion also shattered windows across the street, sending broken glass onto the sidewalk, a Twitter user posted.

The Sapporo fire department told CNN that more than 20 fire engines were deployed. The number of reported injuries could rise, said Sho Saikoku of the Sapporo fire department.

Police and firefighters warned of the possibility of another explosion, according to local news agency, Kyodo.

Sapporo, with almost 2 million people, is on Japan's large northern island of Hokkaido.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny and mild to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads