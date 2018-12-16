Offset interrupted Cardi B on stage and she was not having it

Offset is upset.

The Atlanta rapper crashed Cardi B's performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles Saturday night to very publicly ask his estranged wife to take him back.

Cardi B Celebrities

He came onstage with a bouquet of flowers in hand and a cake reading, "TAKE ME BACK CARDI."

"I just want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh," Offset told her. "In person. In front of the world."

Judging from her reaction onstage, Cardi was not amused.

The pair were married last year and have a daughter, Kulture, born in July.

Earlier this month, the Bronx rapper announced on Instagram that she and Offset had split. The news came amid rumors that he had been cheating on her.

Since then, Offset has been vocal in trying to get Cardi B back. He made a ... er, colorful all-caps proclamation on Twitter last week about how he missed his wife.

Some of her fans are not having it either.

"Don't take him back!" one person yelled in a video of the Rolling Loud incident posted on social media. "Once a cheater, always a cheater!"

Others are criticizing Offset for interrupting Cardi while she was working and turning the spotlight on him.

And others are calling the whole thing a stunt.

Cardi posted two Instagram videos late Saturday night asking her fans to stop attacking Offset.

"Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, because at the end of the day that's still family. Unfortunately we're going through things, and it's not private, it became public. I just want things to die down. I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can't predict the future, I don't know, but the whole coming at my baby father bull**** -- that doesn't make me feel any better," she said in the first video.

In a second video, Cardi B addressed fans who said she was defending him.

"I see a lot of people bashing me because they feeling because I'm defending my baby father, they're thinking that I'm gonna get back together with him. I'm not saying I'm gonna get back together with him," she said.

Cardi also referenced Pete Davidson, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian who made a troubling Instagram post on Saturday in which he said, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

"I wouldn't want my baby father to have that feeling because millions of people be bashing him every day. That's a nasty feeling. I wouldn't want that," she said.