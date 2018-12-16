110 things that happened in American politics in 2018

There were a lot of things that happened this year in American politics, some of which you may have already completely forgotten about. Here are 110 of them:

1. "Fire and Fury."

2. People think Oprah should run for president after she gives a speech at the Golden Globes.

3. Trump calls African countries and Haiti "sh*thole countries" in a private meeting with lawmakers.

4. The Wall Street Journal reports Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

5. A false missile alert is sent in Hawaii.

6. The second Women's March.

7. Omarosa goes on "Big Brother" and things in the White House are "bad."

8. The Washington Post reports Trump wants a military parade.

9. Kim Jong Un actually holds a military parade, the day before the Winter Olympics.

10. Adam Rippon v. Mike Pence.

11. The Obamas' official portraits, by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, are unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery.

12. Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

13. The New Yorker reports Trump had an affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and the National Enquirer paid her for the exclusive publishing rights to her story but didn't publish it.

14. "I hear you."

15. Parkland students become conspiracy theory targets, political social media influencers, and activists.

16. Stormy Daniels gets a lawyer named Michael Avenatti and they sue Trump and argue her nondisclosure agreement is void because Trump didn't sign it.

17. Trump proposes creating a "Space Force."

18. The New York Times reports Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked with Trump's campaign, misused the data of millions of Facebook users obtained without their permission.

19. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster leaves the administration.

20. March For Our Lives.

21. "Roseanne" reboot.

22. VA secretary David Shulkin leaves the administration.

23. Communications director Hope Hicks leaves the administration after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

24. Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn leaves the administration. He's opposed to Trump's position on tariffs.

25. Michael Cohen's office is raided by the FBI.

26. Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress, sits on a seat cushion, and gets asked really bad questions by lawmakers.

27. Speaker Ryan announced he's retiring.

28. Former Speaker Boehner comes out in support of weed.

29. Trump pardons Scooter Libby, and later Dinesh D'Souza, Dwight and Steven Hammond, and Jack Johnson, posthumously.

30. RIP Barbara Bush.

31. Sarah Palin becomes an Instagram influencer.

32. Sen. Tammy Duckworth becomes the first woman to cast a vote on the Senate floor with a baby.

33. The hat.

34. The other hat. And also "dragon energy," going on TMZ and saying slavery is a choice, and calling for the 13th Amendment to be abolished.

35. Michelle Wolf makes fun of Trump, Sarah Sanders, and the media at the White House Correspondents'' Dinner.

36. Trump sayes the US will pull out of the Iran Deal.

37. "This Is America" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

38. US Embassy opens in Jerusalem and dozens are killed in Gaza the same day.

39. Judge rules it's unconstitutional for Trump to block people on Twitter.

40. "Roseanne" is canceled after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

41. Kim Kardashian West goes to the White House to meet with Trump about Alice Marie Johnson, whose lifetime sentence he commutes.

42. Trump meets with Kim Jong Un.

43. State Department announces almost 2,000 immigrant children have been separated from their families at the border under a Trump administration policy.

44. Every living former first lady comes out against family separation.

45. Trump signs an executive order ending family separation.

46. "I Really Don't Care. Do U?"

47. Sarah Sanders at the Red Hen.

48. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins New York Democratic primary in upset.

49. Shooting at the Capital Gazette.

50. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt leaves the administration following ethics scandals.

51. Sacha Baron Cohen punks politics.

52. Trump meets the Queen.

53. That baby Trump balloon.

54. Trump sides with Putin over US intelligence regarding Russia's attack on our election at summit in Helsinki, Finland.

55. Trump gets in a fight with LeBron James.

56. InfoWars and Alex Jones get deplatformed.

57. New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins gets indicted.

58. California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter gets indicted.

59. RIP John McCain.

60. Michael Cohen pleads guilty and Paul Manafort is convicted within minutes of each other.

61. Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad.

62. The aonymous op-ed.

63. "Fear."

64. Christine Blasey Ford comes out as the author of a leaked confidential letter accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

65. Trump gets laughed at at the UN after saying his administration has done more than any of his predecessors.

66. Presidential Alert.

67. Ford and Kavanaugh testify.

68. Jeff Flake confronted by activists in an elevator.

69. Kavanaugh confirmed in 50-48 vote.

70. Melania's first solo foreign trip.

71. Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi goes missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and US intelligence later finds that he was murdered.

72. Taylor Swift makes first-ever political endorsement for Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

73. The UN's climate change report.

74. Kanye West visits the Oval Office, opens his phone in front of the press showing his password is "000000," then gives a speech on a table at the Georgetown Apple Store.

75. Beto O'Rourke rides a skateboard through a Whataburger parking lot.

76. Beto O'Rourke plays air drums to the Who's "Baba O'Reily" in Whataburger drive-thru.

77. Beto O'Rourke raises a record $38.1 million for his Senate campaign in three months.

78. Elizabeth Warren releases her DNA test.

79. Trump calls himself a "nationalist."

80. Cesar Sayoc arrested in connection with pipe bombs sent to political figures Trump has criticized.

81. "House of Cards" final season.

82. Pete Davidson and Dan Crenshaw on SNL.

83. Shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

84. Kanye West says he's done with politics and feels that he's "been used."

85. Massive midterm GOTV efforts from brands, celebrities, and Michelle Obama.

86. Massive turnout on Election Day.

87. Beyonce wears a Beto hat.

88. Ted Cruz beats Beto O'Rourke.

89. Democrats take the House, Republicans hold the Senate.

90. A record number of women elected to Congress.

91. Trump's wild post-election press conference.

92. Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

93. Snoop Dogg smokes a blunt in front of the White House.

94. Trump doesn't visit Arlington on Veteran's Day.

95. "Becoming" becomes the biggest selling book of the year and Michelle Obama sells out arenas on her "Becoming" Tour.

96. And also there's the "An Evening With Bill and Hillary Clinton" Tour, with tickets available on Groupon!

97. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram stories during freshman orientation.

98. Ivanka Trump used private email in the White House.

99. Ted Cruz's beard.

100. The red White House Christmas trees.

101. RIP George H.W. Bush.

102. Sully.

103. George Conway's tweets.

104. Rex Tillerson said he'd have to tell Trump some of the things he wanted to do violated the law.

105. Trump, Pelosi, Schumer (and Pence's) wild Oval Office meeting.

106. The National Enquirer's parent company admits to making payments to Karen McDougal.

107. Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleads guilty.

108. Trump's inaugural committee under criminal investigation.

109. "Witch Hunt!"

110. Robert Mueller's investigation charges Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, former campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Rick Gates, former campaign chair Paul Manafort, 12 Russian intelligence officers, 13 Russian nationals and others with crimes over the course of the year.