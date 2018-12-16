Clear

See inside well-preserved 4,400-year-old tomb

A more than 4,000-year-old private tomb containing "exceptionally well-preserved" drawings has been discovered south of Cairo, according to Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 9:04 AM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 9:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A more than 4,000-year-old private tomb containing "exceptionally well-preserved" drawings has been discovered south of Cairo, according to Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said the tomb had been discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site and was from the 5th dynasty of the pharaohs, which ruled roughly 4,400 years ago.

The tomb belonged to a royal purification priest known as "Wahtye," al-Anani said in a statement. Inscriptions suggested the priest had served during the reign of King Nefer-Ir-Ka-Re and was the king's supervisor and inspector of the holy boat.

Al-Anani said the tomb's walls were decorated with colored scenes depicting Wahtye with his mother, wife and family.

The head of the excavation mission, Mostafa Waziri, said other drawings showed wine and pottery making, musical performances, sailing, hunting and the manufacture of funeral furniture.

Waziri said his team had reached the tomb in November but that it had taken some time to enter as its doors were sealed.

Some 50 niches inside the bomb also contained colored statues carved in rock, including of a person standing or in the scribe position, Waziri said.

"This statue might belong to the deceased or a member of his family," he said.

The general director of the site, Sabry Farag, said the tomb was about 10 meters (33 feet) long and 3 meters (10 feet) wide, with a basement.

It also contained five burial shafts, Waziri said, which will be the subject of further excavations.

In November, the Antiquities Ministry announced that a mass cat cemetery and a collection of rare mummified scarab beetles were among seven tombs discovered at Saqqara.

Saqqara is also home to the famous Step Pyramid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunny and mild to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads