Clear

Detention of 100 Christians raises concerns about religious crackdown in China

A prominent Chinese pastor and former legal scholar is one of 100 Christians detained by authorities after h...

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A prominent Chinese pastor and former legal scholar is one of 100 Christians detained by authorities after he was reportedly arrested on allegations of "inciting subversion of state power."

Wang Yi and his wife, Jiang Rong, were taken into police custody early last week in the city of Chengdu, where they run the Early Rain Covenant Church, according to ChinaAid, a US-based nonprofit that advocates on behalf of China's Christian communities.

Arrests

Asia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Buildings and structures

China

Churches and cathedrals

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

East Asia

Freedom of religion

Human rights

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Points of interest

Political Figures - Intl

Religious buildings

Society

Wang Yi

A church parishioner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Wang's arrest in a phone call with CNN.

Authorities with China's National Religion Bureau did not respond to a request from CNN seeking comment.

Western governments and civil rights advocates outside China have condemned the mass arrest of the Early Rain parish as the latest move in Beijing's stepped up crackdown on independent religious practice.

China has been accused of carrying out a systematic campaign of human rights violations against hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs in the far western region of Xinjiang. China says its actions there are meant at combating violent extremism, and it has repeatedly denied claims that the region has turned into an Orwellian surveillance state.

Sam Brownback, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom, cited the actions against the Early Rain Church and the reports from Xinjiang when announcing that China was one of ten countries designated a "country of concern" when it comes to religious freedom Tuesday.

"My particular concern now for China is they've increased these actions of persecution against faith community," Brownback said.

"China isn't backing away from the religious persecution; it seems to be expanding."

China is officially an atheist state, but religious practice is legal in the country -- albeit under the central government and Chinese Communist Party's rules and surveillance.

But some of the country's faithful attend underground or unregistered houses of worship to practice their religion freely.

Police have accused Early Rain of operating without registering with authorities, and Human Rights Watch says Wang and members of his church have been the subject of frequent harassment in recent years.

"Everyone who supports religious freedom should stand with Wang Yi and speak out against the Chinese government's repression of religion," said Yaqiu Wang, a China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Rights advocates say the crackdown against underground churches and religious practice that's not state-sanctioned is less about religious practice itself and more about the Chinese Communist Party making sure it remains firmly in control of civil society.

"Under President Xi, the government has further tightened control over Christianity in its broad efforts to 'Sinicize' religion or 'adopt Chinese characteristics' -- in other words, to ensure that religious groups support the government and the Communist Party," Human Rights Watch said.

"The shutdown of a Protestant church in Chengdu epitomizes the Xi Jinping government's relentless assault on religious freedom in China," said Human Rights Watch's Wang.

"It makes a mockery of the government's claim that it respects religious beliefs."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Clearer sky and mild conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads