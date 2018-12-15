Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NYPD performs 'wellness check' on Pete Davidson of 'SNL' after troubling Instagram post

New York police said they performed a "wellness check" on "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson af...

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 9:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York police said they performed a "wellness check" on "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson after he posted an alarming note on Instagram on Saturday in which he said, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

Police officers met with Davidson in person, NYPD Lt Paul Ng said. Ng would not say where or when the wellness check was done.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Facebook

Instagram

Law enforcement

Misc organizations

New York Police Department

Pete Davidson

Policing and police forces

Television comedies

Television programming

Earlier Saturday, Davidson posted this message on Instagram: "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

He followed the words with a heart emoji. The Instagram account was later deleted.

This has been a tumultuous year for Davidson, 25.

In October, he and singer Ariana Grande announced their very public, whirlwind romance-turned-engagement had ended.

On the November 3 show, Davidson mocked the appearance of Dan Crenshaw, a congressional candidate from Texas who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan. One week later, Crenshaw appeared on the show and received an apology from Davidson.

On December 3, the comedian took to Instagam to address bullying he's endured for the past nine months, roughly the length of his relationship with Grande.

"I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference," Davidson wrote.

The bullying, he said, has occurred both online and in public.

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this," he wrote.

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

CNN has reached out to both NBC and Davidson's representatives but has not heard back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Clearer sky and mild conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads