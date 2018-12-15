Clear

Gillibrand: A more inclusive America is a stronger America

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) tells CNN's Van Jones she hopes to see more diversity in the White House in the future.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 4:27 PM
Updated: Dec. 15, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she is "definitely thinking" about running for president in 2020 and will announce a decision in the near future.

"I'm definitely thinking about it, of course. And I'm going to think about it over the holidays with my children and my husband, and I will make a decision soon," Gillibrand said on CNN's "The Van Jones Show," airing at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

"This is sort of where my faith drives me. I do believe in these moments of great darkness — of great pain, of great suffering, of great division, of great hatred — that all of us are called to do something ... to restore what is good in our world," Gillibrand said. "And I feel very called at this moment to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore that."

When asked why she might not run for the presidency, Gillibrand said she wants to make sure her family is ready for an "arduous and serious process."

Gillibrand joins a growing field of potential Democratic candidates looking to toss their hats in the ring for 2020. According to a CNN poll this week, the top contenders include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

When questioned if it worries her that the top three are all white men, Gillibrand said she hopes a woman gets to be president one day and that diversity is essential to the United States.

"I aspire for our country to recognize the beauty of our diversity in some point in the future. And I hope some day we have a woman president. ... A more inclusive America is a stronger America," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand faced criticism for tweeting out that the future is "female" and "intersectional" on December 4, including from Sen. Marco Rubio and Donald Trump Jr., who said she was leaving out men.

Gillibrand said that critics distorted her point and that "they just don't get it."

"This just means please include the ladies in the future, because they're not really included today," she said.

Gillibrand has been outspoken about the #MeToo movement and was the first female Democratic senator to publicly issue a statement calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign following allegations that he touched women inappropriately.

Addressing criticism about her role in Franken's resignation, Gillibrand said: "Sometimes you just have to do what's right, even if it's painful ... if I can't protect the women in my workspace, if I can't — not only stand up for women who feel abused, or feel harassed in our workplace — then I'm not doing my job, and so I just got to a point where enough was enough."

Gillibrand also addressed the latest developments in the Michael Cohen sentencing and Mueller investigation and later reiterated that she thinks President Donald Trump should resign.

"Not only has the Michael Cohen sentencing really clarified how much trouble [President Trump] and his family are actually in, but it shows the depth of it -- that's it is collusion, it is fraud, it is obstruction of justice, and all those allegations are real. ... The most important thing that we can do in the Senate right now is protect the Mueller investigation," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
A rainy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn