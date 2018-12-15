Clear

FBI releases document intel officials used to brief Trump on dossier

The FBI on Friday released a redacted version of the memo that ...

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 1:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 15, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The FBI on Friday released a redacted version of the memo that top intelligence officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, used to brief President Donald Trump about the compilation of information detailing his possible connections to Russia -- a document which came to be known as the Trump dossier.

The two-page document says, "An FBI source ... volunteered highly politically sensitive information ... on Russian influence efforts aimed at the US presidential election."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Investigations

National security

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Carter Page

Misc people

The document was provided to CNN by the public records advocacy group James Madison Project, which, alongside Politico, had sued for it and received it from the FBI on Friday night following a judge's order.

The dossier, which was compiled by ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, has been at the center of the political firestorm over probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The investigations, including a special counsel probe, have looked into any potential ties between Trump campaign associates and the Kremlin. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

"The source is an executive of a private business intelligence firm and a former employee of a friendly intelligence service who has been compensated for previous reporting over the past three years," the document said, not naming Steele. "The source maintains and collects information from a layered network of identified and unidentified subsources, some of which has been corroborated in the past. The source collected this information on behalf of private clients and was not compensated for it by the FBI."

The dossier and investigations have divided congressional committees down partisan lines, prompting a heated partisan debate that also focused on a foreign surveillance warrant on Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page, which has been the subject of criticism and questions over the FBI's tactics investigating members of the Trump campaign.

Conservative critics of special counsel Robert Mueller have argued that the FISA warrant on Page was tainted because it failed to disclose that the opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia was paid for by Democrats. They say that because the FISA warrant helped launch the FBI investigation into Trump and Russia, the whole investigation is tainted. Republicans are likely to note that the newly disclosed memo did not disclose the fact that the dossier was paid for by Democrats.

Democrats, however, say that the FISA warrant on Page was justified because of his contacts with Russia, and they argue that the FBI and Justice Department followed proper procedure in seeking and getting the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to approve the warrant.

The FBI said it couldn't find records that would satisfy Politico and the James Madison Project's other freedom of information requests in the lawsuit; they had also asked the government to turn over investigative files and final determinations regarding the FBI's vetting of the dossier.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
A rainy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn