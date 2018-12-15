France braces for fifth weekend of 'gilets jaunes' protests

France is braced for a fifth consecutive weekend of "gilets jaunes" or "yellow vest" protests this Saturday, despite concessions this week by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Some 69,000 police officers have been deployed across the country in anticipation of the protests, including 8,000 in the capital, Paris, according to France's Interior Ministry.

"We expect less people to show up, but we expect the individuals to be more determined," junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Friday evening.

Fewer police and fewer "gilets jaunes" protesters could be seen on the streets of Paris on Saturday morning by comparison with the same time the previous week. The protests are named after the yellow high-visibility jackets French motorists must carry in their vehicles.

Half a dozen people had been taken in for questioning in connection with the "yellow vest" protests as of about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a Paris police spokesman. That compares to about 320 people at the same point last week.

Big Paris department stores such as the Galleries Lafayette and Printemps are open this weekend, as are the Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower. Last Saturday, many tourist hotspots and stores were shuttered in anticipation of violent protests, after the previous weekend's demonstrations resulted in the worst riots to hit the French capital in decades.

Amid so far quieter scenes Saturday morning, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner walked down Place de la Concorde towards the Champs-Elysées avenue, greeting policemen and women as he went.

Macron may have helped to take some of the heat out of the protest when, on Monday night, he pledged to increase France's minimum wage and scrap new pension taxes in response to protesters' demands.

Cold weather this weekend may also discourage some demonstrators from turning out in Paris and elsewhere.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said the violent protests -- which have morphed from a grassroots movement against fuel tax hikes into disparate demonstrations against his presidency -- have been "unacceptable" and "will not be in any way indulged."

But he proposed several social reforms, including an increase in the minimum wage by 100 euros ($113) a month beginning in January 2019 that will not cost employers extra and a promise that overtime hours will not be taxed. Macron also remained defiant and said he would not reinstate the wealth tax but would fight tax fraud.

The reforms are expected to cost the government between $8.1 billion and $10.1 billion, Olivier Dussopt, France's secretary of state to the Ministry of Public Action and Accounts, told CNN's French affiliate BFMTV.

France has also been rocked this week by a terror attack on a famed Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, which left four people dead.

Macron visited the Christmas market on Friday evening to express his gratitude to members of the emergency services. The suspected attacker was killed by police in Strasbourg on Thursday evening, following a two-day manhunt.