Clear

New Jersey law says wild animals can't be used in circuses

Wild animals won't be performing at circuses in New Jersey anymore....

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 1:30 AM
Updated: Dec. 15, 2018 1:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wild animals won't be performing at circuses in New Jersey anymore.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday making it illegal to use wild and exotic animals in traveling acts. "Nosey's Law" is named after a 36-year-old African elephant with arthritis that suffered abuse while traveling the country with a circus, the governor's office said in a press release.

Animals

Arts and entertainment

Circuses and carnivals

Continents and regions

Life forms

New Jersey

North America

Northeastern United States

Phil Murphy

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

"New Jersey is the first state to protect wild animals from the abuses inherent in traveling shows," said Brian R. Hackett, the New Jersey State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, in a statement. "For too long, wild animals used in circuses have endured cruel training, constant confinement, and deprivation of all that is natural to them. We are grateful that Governor Murphy is signing Nosey's Law to close the curtain on this type of cruelty in our state."

Murphy said he was proud New Jersey won't allow "animals to be exploited and cruelly treated within our state."

"These animals belong in their natural habitats or in wildlife sanctuaries, not in performances where their safety and the safety of others is at risk," Murphy said in a statement.

Illinois and New York have laws banning the use of elephants in traveling or entertainment acts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CASA Holiday celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn