A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must also fall. Read the ruling here:
Related Content
- READ: Federal judge's ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act
- Federal judge in Texas strikes down Affordable Care Act
- Federal judge rules nationwide reunification
- Federal judge strikes down Texas abortion ban
- Trump can't block users on Twitter, federal judge rules
- URGENT - Trump administration tells court it won't defend key provisions of the Affordable Care Act
- Trump administration tells court it won't defend key provisions of the Affordable Care Act
- Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it
- READ: A federal judge threatens to hold Jeff Sessions in contempt
- West Virginia teacher with cancer, others demand affordable health care
Scroll for more content...