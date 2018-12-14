Clear

Sondra Locke, Oscar-nominated actress, has died

Academy Award-nominated actress and director Sondra Locke, whose body of work included multiple collaboratio...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 8:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 8:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Academy Award-nominated actress and director Sondra Locke, whose body of work included multiple collaborations with Clint Eastwood, has died. She was 74.

Locke died in November at her home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained by CNN.

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

Clint Eastwood

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

Deaths and fatalities

Society

She had been battling bone and breast cancer.

Locke made her film debut in 1968's "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" opposite Alan Arkin. Her performance earned her an Oscar nomination.

She'd go on to star in several more films, including a notable stretch of movies alongside Eastwood. Locke and Eastwood dated for more than a decade until they split, which Locke later alleged damaged her career.

She detailed their relationship and post-breakup turmoil in her 1997 book "The Good, the Bad and the Very Ugly."

Locke notched four directors credits during her career, for films like "Ratboy" and "Impulse."

Rosanna Arquette, who starred in the Locke-direced film "Trading Favors," remembered Locke as "thoughtful and kind" in a message posted to Twitter.

"[Locke] had laser vision she was great with actors," she wrote.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood added: "#SondraLocke directed me in my first film when I was 4 years old. She was fantastic. RIP."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CASA Holiday celebration

Image

Hubert Kraemer sentenced

Image

Friday morning crash in Clay County kills one

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn