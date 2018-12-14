Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A special wedding singer. A confused response. And a long-distance reroute. It's time for this week's politi...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 6:13 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A special wedding singer. A confused response. And a long-distance reroute. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

Woman's best friend

When Andrea Gaylord returned to Paradise, California, and the remains of her home, which was destroyed in the Camp Fire, her loyal dog Madison was there waiting for her.

The wedding singer

Isha Ambani is the daughter of the richest man in India. And when the ultra-rich get married, not any old wedding singer will do. Her father went out and got Beyonce, who performed in an intimate and private pre-wedding concert.

Fly me to the moon

Looks like Steph Curry is going to take NASA up on its offer of giving him a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Curry got the invite after he said in a podcast that he didn't believe that humans had been to the moon. He later walked that back and said he was only joking. NASA says it has a lab full of moon rocks to show him when he gets there.

Southern rock

When you think of places where earthquakes happen, you generally think of California, not Tennessee. But a pair of quakes rocked the Volunteer State this week, and the shaking was felt all over the Southeast. Southerners, not accustomed to such things, confused the tremblors for the Second Coming.

Have a heart

A Southwest Airlines flight on its way to Dallas had to turn around and fly back to Seattle after it was discovered that a human heart meant for donation had been left on the plane.

