Special counsel slams Michael Flynn's criticism of FBI interview

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team on Friday slammed a suggestion by Michael Flynn's lawyers that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser lied to the FBI not even a month into his tenure because he was caught off guard when two agents approached him.
However, Mueller's office said it would not change its recommendation that Flynn receive no jail time, given he has accepted responsibility for his actions and cooperated with the special counsel.
Continents and regions
Eastern Europe
Europe
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Investigations
Michael T. Flynn
Political Figures - US
Politics
Robert Mueller
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
US Department of Justice
US federal departments and agencies
Donald Trump
Government bodies and offices
US federal government
White House
READ: Mueller's response to Michael Flynn's sentencing memo
Mueller on Friday also released memos written by the FBI agents, and emphasized that when Flynn lied to them on January 24, 2017, about the substance of his policy conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, he had already lied to several members of Trump's team and was "committed to his false story" that he and Kislyak did not discuss sanctions.
The FBI memos make clear that top Justice Department and bureau officials knew that Flynn's public story about his calls with Kislyak differed than what he actually said to the ambassador on the phone during the presidential transition -- and the agents who spoke with him at the White House about it were prepared to confront him.
Flynn's demeanor, however, was so assured in their interview that Flynn did not appear to them, in the moment, to be deceiving them, the memo states.
Flynn later said he had lied. He will be sentenced next week.
Flynn's lies, the special counsel writes, were well-practiced.
After a Washington Post report on January 12, the special counsel's office wrote, Flynn "repeated the same false statements to multiple members of the Presidential Transition Team, including Vice President-Elect Michael Pence, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer."
Mueller added: "Those officials then repeated the defendant's false statements on national television."
READ: Justice Department says Russia investigation has cost roughly $25 million since May 2017
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Special counsel slams Michael Flynn's criticism of FBI interview
- Kushner met with special counsel about Flynn
- Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI
- Who is Michael Flynn?
- Special counsel seeks delay in scheduling Flynn sentencing
- CNN Exclusive: Jared Kushner met with special counsel about Flynn
- Flynn has given 'substantial assistance' to the special counsel
- CIA Director Mike Pompeo was interviewed by special counsel investigators
- Trump's lawyers seek to narrow scope of special counsel interview
- Michael Cohen is Donald Trump's very special counsel