Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The search for President Trump's next chief of staff continues. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has taken himself out of the running.

-- Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated today due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at the school that left 26 children and staff members dead.

-- Johnson & Johnson's stock fell after a Reuters report said the company knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder.

-- Beto 2020? In CNN's latest poll, O'Rourke is the only candidate to make significant gains since the last poll in October. He hasn't ruled out a run for president he says, a shift from his previous denials.

-- A man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

-- Facebook announced that the social network exposed the private photos of as many as 6.8 million users without their permission.

-- Eliza Dushku reportedly received a confidential settlement of $9.5 million from CBS after she accused her "Bull" co-star of harassment.

-- Just when we thought the drama was over. Kanye West accuses Drake of threatening him and his family.

