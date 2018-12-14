Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Search is on for overboard cruise passenger

The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for a passenger who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship abo...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for a passenger who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship about 35 miles south of the Florida Keys.

The 26-year-old man was on the Carnival Victory cruise ship below Islamorada when the incident occurred, officials said.

Continents and regions

Cruises

Florida

Miami

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tourism

Travel and tourism

United States

Carnival Corporation and plc

Companies

Vance Gulliksen, a spokesman for Carnival Cruise Line, said the vessel was headed back to Miami, its home port, when the man disappeared.

"All appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard, were notified, and the ship has joined in the search and rescue efforts," Gulliksen said in a statement.

Carnival Victory was completing a four-day cruise.

A Coast Guard plane, helicopter and cutter were involved in the search.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Cordless Blind Options - Budget Blinds of Terre Haute

Image

Breakfast with Santa

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute