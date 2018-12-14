Clear

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signs legislation stripping incoming Democrats' power

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed controversial legislation on Friday aimed at stripping power from the inc...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed controversial legislation on Friday aimed at stripping power from the incoming governor and attorney general.

"Despite all the hype and hysteria out there, these bills do nothing to fundamentally diminish executive authority," Walker, a Republican, said in a statement. "The bottom line is the new governor will continue to be one of the most powerful chief executives in the country."

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Legislation

Midwestern United States

North America

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Scott Walker

The Americas

United States

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Wisconsin

The legislation is designed to effectively prevent Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming Attorney General Josh Kaul from delivering on their campaign promises, including one bill that would require permission from the state legislature before the state's executive branch could make waivers or changes to public assistance programs, including work- and drug-testing requirements for "able-bodied" adults.

"My criteria when evaluating these bills were simple: Do they improve transparency? Do they increase accountability? Do they affirm stability? And do they protect the taxpayers? The answer is yes," Walker said in his statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breakfast with Santa

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute