Clear

Two anti-abortion bills head to Ohio governor's desk

Two anti-abortion bills approved by the Ohio Legislature are now headed to Republican Gov. John Kasich's des...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two anti-abortion bills approved by the Ohio Legislature are now headed to Republican Gov. John Kasich's desk, where he may choose to sign -- or veto -- one, both or neither.

House Bill 258, dubbed the "heartbeat bill," would ban abortions when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat. Opponents to this kind of bill argue that it would prohibit abortions before many women even realize they are pregnant.

Abortion

Abortion rights

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Heads of government

Health and medical

Health care

Health care professionals

John Kasich

Legislation

Medical staff

Medical treatments and procedures

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

The Americas

United States

Vetoes

Kasich himself has reportedly said he will veto the bill, as he did in 2016. But Republican governor-elect Mike DeWine, who takes office January 14, has suggested that he would sign it if such a bill were to land on his desk.

The other piece of legislation, Senate Bill 145, would prohibit -- with some exceptions -- the dilation and evacuation or D&E procedure, the most commonly used abortion method during the second trimester.

Opponents to abortion, who often call the D&E procedure a "dismemberment abortion," celebrated news of the law's progression.

"Ohio's pro-life Legislature has taken a courageous stance," Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, said in a statement. "No longer will the barbaric abortion procedure of ripping a child limb from limb be tolerated in Ohio. This practice is horrific and with [this] vote Ohioans through their elected representatives have saved countless unborn babies from this torture."

The anti-abortion group voiced confidence that Kasich will sign SB 145, "as he has previously signed 20 Ohio Right to Life initiatives in the last seven years," spokeswoman Jamieson Gordon said in an email.

She explained that from the moment these bills arrive on Kasich's desk, he has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to veto or sign them.

"If he takes no action, it becomes law," she said. Vetoes, if there are any, "he will most likely do at the last minute, on day nine or 10, because it will be more difficult for the Ohio Legislature to bring everyone back for a veto override."

Vetoes on both bills are what proponents of abortion access hope to see.

"In hearing after hearing on both bills medical professionals and medical students testified about how this bill is a dangerous restriction of the practice of medicine and would force quality medical professionals out of the state," said Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, in a statement.

"We must listen to these medical professionals and the countless individuals who shared their abortion stories," she added. "Governor Kasich must reject both of these bills and ensure that all Ohioans have access to the abortion care they need, in their communities, without judgement or delay."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breakfast with Santa

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute