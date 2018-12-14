Clear

CNN and The Des Moines Register to release first 2020 Iowa caucus poll Saturday

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With the midterm elections over and attention turned to the next election cycle, CNN and The Des Moines Register will release their first polling Saturday on Iowa's 2020 presidential caucuses.

"The Iowa Poll" will be released Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the first poll The Des Moines Register releases in partnership with CNN since the poll's founding in 1943.

Saturday's poll will provide early insights into likely Democratic caucus goers and their views on the potential 2020 candidates.

Further releases of "The Iowa Poll" will be an early look at the views of registered Republicans in the Hawkeye State on President Donald Trump and his reelection prospects.

The Iowa caucuses will take place this upcoming presidential election cycle on February 3, 2020.

CNN and The Des Moines Register first announced their partnership on the poll last Thursday.

The two news organizations, in collaboration with financial sponsor Mediacom, will "exercise joint editorial control" over "The Iowa Poll." The poll will be conducted by Selzer & Company of Des Moines, Iowa.

The first-in-the-nation caucuses will be the proving ground for what's expected to be the largest field of Democratic candidates in modern history and the possibility of Republican challengers vying to take on Trump in 2020.

Several potential candidates have already visited Iowa as they test the waters for a potential presidential bid.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump finished second in the Iowa caucuses behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

