Eliza Dushku received a secret settlement from CBS

Eliza Dushku reportedly received a confidential settlement of $9.5 million from CBS after she accused one of her co-stars of harassment.

According to the New York Times, which reviewed details of the settlement included in a draft of a report into CBS workplace culture being conducted by outside counsel contracted by the network, the actress was paid the money after she accused her "Bull" co-star, Michael Weatherly, of making remarks about her appearance, a comment about a threesome and a rape joke.

Dushku, who was contracted for three episodes with the possibility of becoming a full-time cast member, was written off the show after she confronted Weatherly about his behavior.

The settlement, the equivalent of about how much Dushku would have received in salary she had stayed on for four seasons, came after mediation with CBS.

Dushku declined to talk to The Times for its story.

In a statement to CNN, first released to The Times, CBS confirmed the settlement and pledged to improve working conditions.

"The allegations in Ms. Dushku's claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done," CBS said. "The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time."

Weatherly told the publication: "During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script. When Eliza told me that she wasn't comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza."

CNN has reached out to reps for Dushku and Weatherly for comment.

Dushku made headlines earlier this year when she shared her account of being molested by a stunt coordinator as a 12-year-old during the filming of the 1994 movie, "True Lies."

The stunt coordinator denied her allegations and no criminal charges have been brought.

Dusku's settlement with CBS coincided with the network's widespread investigation into its company culture.

In September, the longtime CBS chairman and chief executive officer Les Moonves was pushed out after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation.

Two months later, The Times reported that Moonves also worked to bury allegations of a forced sexual encounter from one accuser.

Moonves has denied allegations of retaliation and maintains any sexual interactions were consensual.