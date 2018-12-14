Clear

Brits will have to pay to enter Europe after Brexit

In post-Brexit Britain, trips to the European Union will get a little more expensive for millions of Brits i...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In post-Brexit Britain, trips to the European Union will get a little more expensive for millions of Brits in search of a continental break.

The European Commission confirmed on Friday that UK travelers will be required fill out an online form and cough up €7 ($7.90) for visa-free travel, which will be valid for three years.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

Passports and travel visas

Travel and tourism

United Kingdom

Natasha Bertaud, a spokeswoman for the commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker, likened the "simple form" to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) scheme used by the United States -- which requires travelers to pay $14 to apply for permission to enter the country.

She also pointed out that the EU's version, called ETIAS, will be "way cheaper."

But this all comes with a major caveat. If the UK crashes out of the EU with no agreement in place, Brits will be required to get a visa to travel to the EU, a commission spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

ETIAS, which is expected to come into force in 2021, will apply to countries outside the EU whose citizens can currently travel in Europe visa free. There are currently 61 such countries, including the United States, Israel and Singapore.

It will cover the so-called Schengen group of 26 European countries that share largely open land borders.

The electronic visa waiver system was conceived to "identify any security or irregular migratory risks posed by visa-exempt visitors traveling to the Schengen area while at the same time facilitate crossing frontiers for the vast majority of travelers who do not pose such risks," according to the commission.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breakfast with Santa

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute