Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl to resign at end of this year, leaving Gov. Ducey to make another appointment

Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl will step down from the US Senate at the end of this year, a few months after being app...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl will step down from the US Senate at the end of this year, a few months after being appointed to fill the late Sen. John McCain's seat.

Kyl wrote in a letter Wednesday to Arizona Gov. Doug Doucey that he will resign from the US Senate effective December 31, 2018.

Ducey, a Republican who was just re-elected to a second term, will now pick a replacement to serve until 2020, when there will be an election to fill the remaining two years of McCain's term.

"When I accepted your appointment, I agreed to complete the work of the 115th Congress and reevaluate continuing to serve," Kyl wrote in his letter to Ducey, released by the governor's office Friday. . "I have concluded that it would be best if I resign so that your new appointee can begin the new term with all other Senators in January 2019 and can serve a full two (potentially four) years."

In September, Ducey tapped Kyl to temporarily replace McCain, who died in August -- just two years into his sixth Senate term. At the time, Kyl committed to serving through at least this year and said from the start that he would not run for re-election in 2020.

"Arizona needed someone who could hit the ground running from day one and represent our state with experience and confidence -- and that's exactly what Senator Kyl has done," Ducey wrote in a statement released Friday.

Kyl was elected to the US House in 1986 and the US Senate in 1994. He retired from the Senate in 2012 rather than seek re-election and went on to work as a lobbyist at the law firm Covington & Burling.

"Senator Kyl didn't need to return to the Senate," Ducey said in the statement. "His legacy as one of Arizona's most influential and important political figures was already without question. But he did return, and I remain deeply grateful for his willingness to step up and serve again when Arizona needed him. I wish him and his family all the best."

The governor's office said a replacement to the seat will be announced in the near future.

A month ago, before Kyl's decision was announced, Rep. Martha McSally emerged as one of several possible replacements after losing a Senate race to fill outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake's seat to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

