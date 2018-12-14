Clear

Facebooks reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos

Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of millions of users wit...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of millions of users without their permission.

The company said a bug recently allowed third-party app developers to access photos people may not have shared publicly. Facebook believes as many as 6.8 million users could be affected.

Companies

Facebook

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Computer science and information technology

Mobile apps

Mobile technology

Software and applications

Technology

Photos that users started to upload to Facebook but did not post could have been accessed, along with images posted to Facebook Stories, Tomer Bar, an engineering director at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

"We're sorry this happened," he added.

Users' photos were exposed over a 12 day period in September, the blog post said.

When asked why Facebook waited to inform the public of the issue, a Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business, "We have been investigating the issue since it was discovered to try and understand its impact so that we could ensure we are contacting the right developers and people affected by the bug. It then took us some time to build a meaningful way to notify people, and get translations done."

The information Facebook gives to third-party app developers continues to be under scrutiny. Earlier this year, a data scientist working for Cambridge Analytica revealed the company had several years ago used the system to gather data on tens of millions of Americans.

As a result of this bug, the company said it believes the photos could have been accessed by 1,500 apps built by 876 developers.

Facebook said it will notify people potentially impacted by the bug.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain and windy conditions on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

Image

School leaders say there was no evidence of threat at Terre Haute South

Image

One dead after hunting accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute