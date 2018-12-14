Christie meets Trump but no chief of staff offer made, sources say

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie came to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss the chief of staff role, but two sources familiar with the discussion said no offer was made.

Christie is the latest in a long string of people to discuss the chief of staff position with Trump. It's far from certain whether the former governor -- like others mentioned earlier this week -- are serious candidates or would even accept the job if it was offered.

Axios first reported Christie's White House meeting.

Earlier this week, one source close to the White House said that Christie was under consideration for the role. Christie's experience as a prosecutor is seen as a plus given the Mueller investigation and Democrats itching to investigate on the Hill.

CNN has previously reported Christie has said he only wanted the role of attorney general and told friends he was offered the Department of Homeland Security secretary position, but did not want it. While chief of staff is not a Cabinet-level position, but it is the top staff role at the White House.

There continues to be tension between Christie and the President's son-in-law and key adviser, Jared Kushner. As US Attorney in 2004, Christie prosecuted Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions. Charles Kushner pleaded guilty and served two years in prison.

If Christie is selected, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, would both report directly to Christie under the existing staff structure.

Though on the surface Christie and Kushner have a cordial working relationship, Trump understands that the notion of his son-in-law being OK with reporting to the man who put his father in jail is unlikely. Multiple sources say the Trump children will have the most influence on this decision.

Earlier this year, Christie suggested that Trump's family working in the White House was an impediment to his presidency.

"The situation is made much worse by the fact that we have family members in the White House," Christie said on ABC's "This Week" in March. "In a normal situation, you might terminate a staff member for that reason. (It) becomes a lot more difficult if you're going to be sitting at Thanksgiving dinner with that person. And so, for Jared and for Ivanka and for all the other members of the family we were involved in one way or the other, I think everybody's got to focus on what's best for the President."