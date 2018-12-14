Clear

'Historic moment' as abortion bill passes Irish parliament

Ireland's Prime Minister has hailed a "historic moment" for women in the country, after a bill to legalize a...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ireland's Prime Minister has hailed a "historic moment" for women in the country, after a bill to legalize abortion passed through the final stages of parliament.

The bill is now set to be signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins, following a marathon debate in parliament's upper house Thursday, and will come into force in January.

Abortion

Abortion rights

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Health and medical

Legislation

Legislative bodies

Medical treatments and procedures

Politics

Population and demographics

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

Two-thirds of Irish voters agreed to amend the constitution and allow women to access abortion in a momentous and emotionally charged referendum in May.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar thanked the bill's supporters on Twitter and commended Health Minister Simon Harris for steering it through parliament.

The vote would "end lonely journeys, end the stigma and support women's choices in our own country," Harris said on Twitter Thursday.

The new laws make abortion legal and unrestricted in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to a medical consultation and a cooling-off period.

Terminations after 12 weeks would be permitted only under exceptional circumstances.

The bill passed through parliament's lower house, the Dáil, last week.

After the vote, Harris paid tribute to "the campaigners who fought for 35 years to change a nation, to change hearts and minds," the UK Press Association reported. "I want to thank the minority who fought the battle in here when it was convenient for the majority to ignore."

"But today, I think mostly of the thousands of women who were forced to make the journey to access care that should have been available in their own country," he added.

Around 3,000 Irish women annually have traveled to Britain to terminate a pregnancy in recent years, according to UK government figures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain and windy conditions on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

Image

School leaders say there was no evidence of threat at Terre Haute South

Image

One dead after hunting accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute