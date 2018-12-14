Clear

Chelsea condemns fans who "shamed the club" with anti-Semitic chants

Chelsea has strongly condemned the fans who "shamed the club" after a section of supporters were heard chant...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 8:18 AM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 8:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chelsea has strongly condemned the fans who "shamed the club" after a section of supporters were heard chanting anti-Semitic songs in Hungary during Thursday's Europa League match against MOL Vidi.

The condemnation comes after four Chelsea fans were banned earlier this week by the club for allegedly racially abusing Raheem Sterling in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City.

Anti-semitism

Belief, religion and spirituality

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Religious discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Jewish people

Minority and ethnic groups

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

Some sections of the 1,273 traveling Chelsea supporters who had traveled to Hungary sung songs about London rivals Tottenham Hotspur using the word "Yid," a derogatory term for Jewish people.

"Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans," a Chelsea statement said.

READ: People feel free to be 'openly racist,' says former football star

READ: Raheem Sterling accuses British newspapers of helping to 'fuel racism' in football

"It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities. We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players."

UEFA confirmed to CNN Sport that it is awaiting the reports of its officials before deciding on whether to investigate.

On Monday, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck visited Parliament in London to show the club's support for a project honoring non-Jewish people who risked their lives during the Holocaust saving Jews.

The project is part of Chelsea's "Say No To Anti-Semitism" campaign, inspired by its Jewish owner Roman Abramovich.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club," the statement said.

Part of Chelsea's "Say No To Anti-Semitism" provides education courses and could require fans found guilty of anti-semitic behavior to visit the site of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

Thursday's match finished 2-2 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Willian and sees Chelsea qualify top of Group L.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police continue to investigate the allegations of racial abuse towards Sterling on Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Rain and windy conditions on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

Image

Rain, warm. High: 50°

Image

Early morning crash at Ft Harrison and Fruitridge Ave causes traffic delays

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

Image

School leaders say there was no evidence of threat at Terre Haute South

Image

One dead after hunting accident

Image

City Council votes no for rezoning request

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute