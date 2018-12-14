Clear
Adele and Stormzy appear in emotional Grenfell Tower survivors video

Music stars Adele and Stormzy have backed survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in their appeal for...

Music stars Adele and Stormzy have backed survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in their appeal for "dangerous cladding" to be removed from buildings across the UK.

On December 13, survivors group Grenfell United released a video -- which features multi-million-selling singer Adele, rapper Stormzy, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons, Marcus Mumford, and social activist Akala -- pressing the British government to reform the housing system.

Stormzy opens the powerful film with the line, "This isn't a charity film, this is a clarity film."

Then a number of survivors and families bereaved by the Grenfell disaster, which killed 72 people in June 2017, talk about its effects on their lives.

"We are not asking for money, we are not asking for sympathy, we are demanding change," they say.

"Change so families up and down the country are safe in their homes. Change so that people, no matter where they live, are treated with dignity and respect."

There are 441 buildings that are still covered in "dangerous Grenfell-style cladding," according to the video, which was also tweeted by Manchester City soccer player Raheem Sterling.

The combustible cladding used in the construction of Grenfell Tower has been blamed for contributing to the fire.

Survivors have become frustrated by an alleged lack of progress in reforming the housing system in the wake of the tragedy.

Grenfell United wants the government to form a new regulatory body that would oversee social housing and remove flammable cladding from buildings.

"We are approaching the second Christmas since our loved ones died at Grenfell, but we've seen little change on the ground and people around the country are still living in buildings with dangerous cladding," Karim Mussilhy, vice-chair of Grenfell United, said in a statement.

"Too often, people in social housing are treated with indifference by people who have a duty to care for them," said Mussilhy, whose uncle died in the fire.

"Dangerous cladding needs to be taken off buildings and we need a new regulator for social housing to reform the system so people are listened to and treated with respect."

The video was released to mark the end of the first stage of a public inquiry into the fire.

"The Grenfell Inquiry has already shown beyond doubt that our families were neglected, ignored and given cheap materials that turned their homes into a death trap," said Mussilhy.

"Seventy-two people were unlawfully killed and people across the country are still living in unsafe buildings, change cannot wait."

