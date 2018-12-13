Clear

7-year old Guatemalan girl died in US Customs and Border Protection custody

A 7-year old Guatemalan girl has died in US Customs and Border Protection custody, a source with the agency ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 11:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7-year old Guatemalan girl has died in US Customs and Border Protection custody, a source with the agency told CNN late Thursday.

The source referred questions about all other details on the matter to local authorities.

Border control

Business, economy and trade

Deaths and fatalities

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Excise and customs

Government organizations - US

International relations

International relations and national security

International trade

International trade law

National security

Society

Tariffs and customs

Territorial and national borders

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

US Customs and Border Protection

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

The Washington Post first reported Thursday that the girl died of dehydration and septic shock after she was taken into custody by Border Patrol for illegally crossing with her father into the United States.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the child," CBP spokesman Andrew Meehan said in a statement to the Post.

"Border Patrol agents took every possible step to save the child's life under the most trying of circumstances. As fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, we empathize with the loss of any child."

CNN has reached out to local CBP authorities.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said late Thursday in a statement he was "devastated by reports that a seven-year-old girl who was taken into Customs and Border Patrol custody died of dehydration and exhaustion. I'll be asking for a full investigation by the Inspector General and Congress into the conditions and circumstances that led to her death."

"We can do better as a nation," said Castro, a member of the House Foreign Affairs and House Intelligence Committees.

"This is a humanitarian crisis and we have a moral obligation to ensure these vulnerable families can safely seek asylum, which is legal under immigration and international law at our borders," Castro's statement said.

Cynthia Pompa, advocacy manager for the ACLU Border Rights Center, in a statement called for "a rigorous investigation into how this tragedy happened and serious reforms to prevent future deaths."

"This tragedy represents the worst possible outcome when people, including children, are held in inhumane conditions," the statement said. "Lack of accountability, and a culture of cruelty within CBP have exacerbated policies that lead to migrant deaths. In 2017, migrant deaths increased even as the number of border crossings dramatically decreased."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Image

It's a Wonderful Life performance

Image

School leaders say there was no evidence of threat at Terre Haute South

Image

One dead after hunting accident

Image

City Council votes no for rezoning request

Image

Parke Heritage girls

Image

Marshall girls

Image

Lansing on transfers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute