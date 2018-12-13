Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care, and 200 jobs to Terre Haute Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:-- Bomb threats were emailed to mu...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 6:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Bomb threats were emailed to multiple locations across the United States. Here's what we know so far.

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

-- The perpetrator of Tuesday's terror attack near the Christmas market in France was shot and killed by police, according to Paris authorities.

-- The US Senate approved a resolution condemning the Saudi crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

-- The alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleaded guilty to engaging in conspiracy against the US.

-- First lady Melania Trump's favorability rating has fallen by double-digits, according to a new CNN poll.

-- A five-year legal battle over the song "Blurred Lines" has ended with a final judgment of nearly $5 million against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams.

-- Just another example of Janet Jackson always in control. She's set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

-- A slain 13-year-old from North Carolina "might be alive" today if authorities hadn't overlooked evidence from 2016 case, a prosecutor says.

-- New CDC data revealed that gun deaths in the United States are at the highest level in nearly 40 years.

-- A group of West Virginians went into an abandoned mine to steal copper, police say. Then they got trapped.

-- An EMT worker was suspended over his racist comments on a white supremacist podcast.

-- Virgin Galactic's supersonic plane is now in space.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The cardboard boat project

Image

Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

Image

Christmas food deliveries

Image

The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

Image

House fires picking up in Vincennes

Image

New overpass project set to start in Terre Haute

Image

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute